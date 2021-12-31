Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo – Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 8.99

750 ml From $ 11.99

This is without a doubt both Chile and Casillero del Diablo’s main wine variety. Characterized by its intense aromas of cherries, plums and hints of vanilla, it is a full-bodied wine, with delicate tannins, ideal to accompany roast red meats.