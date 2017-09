Clos LaChance

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $ 16.52

SILVER MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Easy in all respects, the impressive '08 Clos LaChance Glittery Throated Cabernet plays well on the palate; smooth and textured to the finish.

