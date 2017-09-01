Deliver ASAP to
Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 – Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2013 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is an exceptional expression of Cabernet Sauvignon from one of the best vintages in years. The enticing aromas of ripe blackberry, boysenberry, fresh tobacco, brown spice and sweet mint are profound in the glass. Dense and well-structured, its supple tannins are complemented by notes of espresso, mocha and balanced with a silky and elegant finish.

