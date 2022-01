Beringer Private Reserve – 1999 Cabernet Sauvignon

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '99 Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet has complex aromas of currant, herb, tobacco, olive and cedar; rich, concentrated yet elegant presentation; smooth and creamy.