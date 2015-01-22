Alamos
Alamos

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
A rich dark berry flavor with slight herbal notes leaving a firm tannic structure. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-ALAMOS-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

