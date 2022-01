Sant' Arturo Brunello '08 – Brunello di Montalcino

93 PTS WILFRED WONG. Classic and wonderful, the complex '08 Sant' Arturo Brunello di Montalcino offers dried fruit, sweet earth and dried leaves; layered and persistent in the end.