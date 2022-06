Mastro Janni Brunello di Montalcino '05 – Brunello di Montalcino

750 ml From $ 68.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Rustic and refined, the excellent '05 Mastro Janni Brunello di Montalcino exhibits upright aromas and flavors of the Old World; true-to-type with dried leaves and red currants.