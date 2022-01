Collosorbo Brunello di Montalcino – Brunello di Montalcino

Collosorbo Brunello di Montalcino shows sweet plum and wood smoke; balanced and juicy; firm structure; fine accents of spice, smoke and tea; this wine will do well with a few years of bottle age.