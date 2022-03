Caparzo – 2012 Brunello di Montalcino

2012 VINTAGE ONLY; 92 PTS, WINE SPECATOR "This is round and laced with cherry, currant, tobacco and iron flavors. Firms up quickly, with a fine matrix of tannins for support. Balanced overall, with a long finish of tobacco and iron."