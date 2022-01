Pagodes de Cos '02 St Estephe – Bordeaux

750 ml From $ 62.39 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '02 Pagodes de Cos has a sweet nose of smoked herbs, black fruits, and meat in a fleshy, medium-bodied, spicy style meant for drinking over the next 10-12 years.