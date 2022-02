Château Mauvesin Barton – 2014 Moulis-en-Médoc

750 ml From $ 31.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

It has a light, fragrant, floral bouquet that gently unfolds with touches of freshly tilled earth infusing the black fruit. The palate is medium-bodied with a lightly peppered opening. This is a little rustic, but nicely balanced with a crisp spicy finish that is classic in style.