Château Lyonnat – Lussac-Saint-Émilion

90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Firm, richly dark wine from the Saint-Emillion satellite village of Lussac, with chocolate and coffee flavor, layers of wood and spice; it is packed with plum and cherry fruits