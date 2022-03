Chateau La Tour Du Pin '10 St Emilion – Bordeaux

750 ml From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '10 La Tour du Pin is the sleeper of the vintage; loads of blueberry, black raspberry and boysenberry fruit; stunning opulence and freshness; a gorgeous wine; enjoy thru 2025