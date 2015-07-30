Chateau La Graviere
Home/Red Wine/Bordeaux/Chateau La Graviere

Chateau La Graviere

Bordeaux | 750ml
Bordeaux. Notes of vanilla and fresh red fruits. A fleshy mouth and smooth tannins accompany spices on the palate. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CHTGRV-BRDX
Size750ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like