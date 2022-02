Chateau Kirwan '05 Margaux – Bordeaux

750 ml From $ 75.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Kirwan has loads of coffee, blackberry and cigar box aromas, turning to crushed blackberry; full-bodied; an aftertaste of vanilla, blackberry and espresso.