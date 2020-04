Chateau Grand-Puy-Lacoste '09 Pauillac – Bordeaux

750 ml Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

95 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Ch Grand-Puy-Lacoste is dense ruby/purple with hints of spring flowers, crushed rocks, black currants, cedar and earth; precise and elegant; very concentrated; velvety.