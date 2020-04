Chateau d'Armailhac '02 Pauillac – Bordeaux

89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '02 Ch d'Armailhac has notes of compost, black currants, espresso roast, and some soy; a relatively powerful and concentrated wine; big, bold, and rather aggressive.