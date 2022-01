Ch Malescot St-Exupery '05 Margaux – Bordeaux

750 ml From $ 90.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

97 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Ch Malescot-St.-Exupery exhibits blackberry, mineral, currant and dark chocolate; full and velvety, with lots of fruit and chewy tannins.