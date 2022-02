Ch Fonreaud '00 Listrac-Medoc – Bordeaux

89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine with lots of charm; the tasty and flavorful '00 Ch Fonreaud makes a bold statement for this extraodinary vintage; layered and beautiful; lots here to like!