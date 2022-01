Ch Cos d'Estournel '95 St Estephe – Bordeaux

94 PTS WILFRED WONG A magnificent wine that all collectors would jump at the chance for! The '95 Cos d'Estournel offers power and finesse in the same package; a wine for the cellar.