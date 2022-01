Rivetto Barolo Serralunga Alba '08 – Barolo

750 ml From $ 62.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Fresh & full flavored, the '08 Rivetto offers cherry, menthol & tobacco flavors, distinguished by a tight & finely woven texture; balanced and long. Best thru 2028!