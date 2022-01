Bruno Giacosa Barolo Falletto 99 – Barolo

Phenomenal; this '99 Barolo is shows exotic spice; minerals and bright cherry aromas; full bodied; big; rich red and black fruit flavors with loads of tannins. Built for the cellar, serve after 2010.