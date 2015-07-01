Villa Sparina
Home/Red Wine/Barbera/Villa Sparina

Villa Sparina

Barbera | 750 ml | Starts at $23.05
Italy. Aromas and flavors of cherry, mint, pepper, and vanilla. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VILSPR-BRB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like