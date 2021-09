Arrogant Frog – Lily Pad Red

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made from 55% Cabernet Sauvignon and 45% Merlot, the perky '09 Arrogant Frog Red clearly shows the interplay between these two varietals; red fruit and dried herb flavors.