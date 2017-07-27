Altesino
Rosso di Montalcino | 750 ml
Bright red wine that is perfect for everyday enjoyment. Easy on the palate.
Brand/companyaltesino winiery
Regiontuscany
SkuRW-A80997-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

