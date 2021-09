Alejandro Fernández – Tinto Pesquera

750 ml From $ 45.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '10 Tinto Pesquera is bestowed with a ripe bouquet of dark plum, cassis & dried violets that is well defined & becomes more generous with each swirl of the glass; succulent.