Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Rosenblum Desiree – Chocolate Port
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Rosenblum Desiree Chocolate Port is an exoctic blend of Zinfandel, along with two of Portugal's clssic grape varieties and an infusion of rich, opulent chocolate.
More By Rosenblum Cellars
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos