Ch Suduiraut '03 – Fortified/Dessert

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Ch Suduiraut has intense aromas of pecan pie, dried apricot, apples and syrup; full-bodied, medium-sweet; dense mouthfeel of very ripe fruit; very, very impressive.