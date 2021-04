Verdi Strawberry Sparkletini – Natural Champagne/Sparkling

750 ml From $ 13.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

With just the right amount of fruit flavor, Strawberry Sparkletini is a very versatile Spumante that is an excellent addition to many other cocktail ingredients, including vodka (either plain or flavored). It also makes for a great punch in a variety of ingredients.