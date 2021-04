Domaine Ste Michelle – Blanc de Noirs

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh and light, the well-balanced Dom Ste Michelle Blanc de Noirs is crisp, yet not acid on the palate; playful, yet serious tart strawberry flavors prevail to the wine's finish.