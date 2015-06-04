Santome
Prosecco | 750 ml
Fresh bread crust aromas marry with the flavors of crisp green apple and lemony acidity on the palate. ABV 10.5%
SkuSW-SNTM-PRSC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

