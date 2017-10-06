La Marca – Prosecco
There’s always a reason to order champagne, and if there isn’t just order Prosecco. La Marca is a favorite amongst the brunch because it’s sweet apple, pear, white peach, and apricot flavors make it perfect for mimosas. It also pairs well with seafood, mild cheeses, and tomato sauce — pasta anyone?
J
02/08/2018Joe
San Francisco
5 stars
This is the only prosecco I have ever and will ever try. Great bubbles, lightly sweet... SO good.