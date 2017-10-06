La Marca – Prosecco

Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
There’s always a reason to order champagne, and if there isn’t just order Prosecco. La Marca is a favorite amongst the brunch because it’s sweet apple, pear, white peach, and apricot flavors make it perfect for mimosas. It also pairs well with seafood, mild cheeses, and tomato sauce — pasta anyone?

Customer Reviews

Based on 1 reviews
5 Star
100% 
1
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
  • Reviews (1)
  • Questions (1)

Google
J
02/08/2018
Joe
San Francisco

5 stars

This is the only prosecco I have ever and will ever try. Great bubbles, lightly sweet... SO good.

