Lassalle Cachet Or Brut – Champagne/Sparkling

Extreme high quality and extreme tiny production is what you'll find here. Made from about 1/3 each Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, aged 3 years on the lees. Sourced from 50 year old vines