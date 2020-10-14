JCB No. 21 Cremant de Bourgogne – Champagne/Sparkling

750 ml From $ 26.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Here Pinot Noir and Chardonnay show their very best. Pale, shiny yellow. A fresh, fruity nose with almond and white flower aromas. A full, generous mouth. Lovely harmony between freshness and fruit.