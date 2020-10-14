JCB No. 21 Cremant de Bourgogne – Champagne/Sparkling
Here Pinot Noir and Chardonnay show their very best. Pale, shiny yellow. A fresh, fruity nose with almond and white flower aromas. A full, generous mouth. Lovely harmony between freshness and fruit.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 5 months ago
Good drink— good priceNot too sweet, not too drySylvia . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Amazingsoooo fast delivering a friend’s birthday champgne!Gabriela B. - Verified buyer