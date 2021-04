Cook's – Spumante

750 ml From $ 13.49

4 Pack 187 ml From $ 14.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

82 PTS BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE The Cook's Spumante is green-straw cast, medium bodied, and offers high acidity with (flavors of) lime, minerals, tropical fruits; aromatic and forward moscato.