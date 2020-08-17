Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Moët & Chandon

More By Moët & Chandon

Saucey / Wine / Champagne & Sparkling / Champagne Rosé

Moët & Chandon – Impérial Rosé

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Traditional but exciting style of dry rose, designed for dinner; the Moet & Chandon Brut Rose has a copper color, toasty aromas, firm texture and subtle fruit and spice flavors.

More By Moët & Chandon

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 7 months ago

    Great

    Great
    Kaela . - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Smooth

    Love the taste
    John W. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Sweet and dry

    Delicious
    Rakhi B. - Verified buyer