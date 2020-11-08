Deliver ASAP to
Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot – Brut Yellow Label

You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

13 Reviews
  • 4 months ago

    Excellent

    Great celebratory drink!
    Arielle K. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Classic

    This is a classic for a reason.
    Sage H. - Verified buyer
  • 6 months ago

    Bubbly

    Amazing
    Nancy G. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    The best

    Delicious ! A perfect way to celebrate any day.
    Doris D. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Great

    The best
    Viktoriia K. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Yes, extra smooth and tasty.

    My favorite champagne, when I feel like treating myself this is my go to
    Francis G. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    For celebrations FO’ SHO!!!

    I mean I said what I said!!!
    Toya T. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Perfect!

    Perfect gift!
    Cory G. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Dan P. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Very nice

    You can’t get wrong with VC
    Olesya N. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great bottle. Priced to high on this app.

    I know what this is normally priced
    Thomas M. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    The best

    Just is my favorite
    Kelly B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Easy and convenient way to gift

    Easy and convenient way to gift
    MF
    Melissa F.