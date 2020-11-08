Saucey / Wine / Champagne & Sparkling / Brut
Veuve Clicquot – Brut Yellow Label
You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Veuve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
13 Reviews
- 4 months ago
ExcellentGreat celebratory drink!Arielle K. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
ClassicThis is a classic for a reason.Sage H. - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
BubblyAmazingNancy G. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
The bestDelicious ! A perfect way to celebrate any day.Doris D. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
GreatThe bestViktoriia K. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Yes, extra smooth and tasty.My favorite champagne, when I feel like treating myself this is my go toFrancis G. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
For celebrations FO’ SHO!!!I mean I said what I said!!!Toya T. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Perfect!Perfect gift!Cory G. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
WjejenjejIsjksjDan P. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very niceYou can’t get wrong with VCOlesya N. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Great bottle. Priced to high on this app.I know what this is normally pricedThomas M. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
The bestJust is my favoriteKelly B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Easy and convenient way to giftEasy and convenient way to giftMFMelissa F.