Ketel One
Home/Vodka/Ketel One

Ketel One

Dutch Vodka (1.75L) | 1.75 L | Starts at $35.99
Product of the Netherlands. Charcoal filtered and wheat distilled. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companyketel one
Rating93
SkuVO-KETT1ST-175
Size1.75 L
Stylevodka
Type/varietalVodka

You May Also Like