Backwoods – Russian Cream
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
More By Backwoods
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
9 Reviews
- 3 months ago
Smooth smokeMy favorite backwoods, just be sure to check for freshness!Ashley G. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoKiya C. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoBrandon J. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months ago
YesYesTityanna W. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months ago
Deliciously SmoothWhat a better way to start your morning with aged broadleaf wrappers; wrapped around some sweet sensei, elegantly filling the room and your lungs with the mellow aroma of Smooth Vodka, Fresh Cream & CoffeeZachary H. - Verified buyer
- 10 months agoFahad S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
They have really Fresh cigars. I have no complaints.No stems in the woods. Few problems not stale or dry.Charde W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The smoothest best tasting backwood out there.You will see when you roll upZachary H. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GasFresh Pack: what else do you need?Marcus S. - Verified buyer