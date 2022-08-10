Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Backwoods

More By Backwoods

Saucey / Tobacco & Vapes / Cigarillos

Backwoods – Russian Cream

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

More By Backwoods

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

9 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    Smooth smoke

    My favorite backwoods, just be sure to check for freshness!
    Ashley G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 4 months ago
    Kiya C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 4 months ago
    Brandon J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 5 months ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Tityanna W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago

    Deliciously Smooth

    What a better way to start your morning with aged broadleaf wrappers; wrapped around some sweet sensei, elegantly filling the room and your lungs with the mellow aroma of Smooth Vodka, Fresh Cream & Coffee
    Zachary H. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago
    Fahad S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    They have really Fresh cigars. I have no complaints.

    No stems in the woods. Few problems not stale or dry.
    Charde W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The smoothest best tasting backwood out there.

    You will see when you roll up
    Zachary H. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Gas

    Fresh Pack: what else do you need?
    Marcus S. - Verified buyer