Backwoods
Dark Stout
1 cigar
These cigarillos are made with 100% natural tobaccos, full-flavored stout infusions, hints of dark cocoa and the perfect amount of roasted coffee.
These cigarillos are made with 100% natural tobaccos, full-flavored stout infusions, hints of dark cocoa and the perfect amount of roasted coffee.
They have a unique, vodka infused flavor and aroma which makes them some of the most unique cigars around. Backwoods Russian cream has an incredible creamy coffee and vodka flavor you can taste from your first inhale of this cigar.