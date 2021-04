Jack Daniel's – Tennessee Honey

50 ml From $ 9.19

750 ml From $ 23.99

1 L From $ 32.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Amber yellow in color, this liqueur looks a lot like a bottle of clover honey. The nose is sweet and spicy, with solid cinnamon notes and a light floral undertone. There's no heat in the finish.