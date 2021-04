Oban – 14 Year Single Malt Scotch

Crack open a bottle of Oban and you can practically hear bagpipes. A Western Highland classic malt whisky, Oban is aged for 14 years. Rich and full-bodied, evoking orange peel, smoke, sea salt, and honey. The sippable equivalent to sitting in front of a roaring fire on a cold and stormy night. Romance and stuff, you know?