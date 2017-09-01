G & M Mortlach 15 Year Old – Single Malt Scotch

Inspired by the series finale of HBO®’s iconic series, DIAGEO and HBO are proud to introduce The Game of Thrones Six Kingdoms Limited Edition Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years, the ninth and final bottling in the Game of Thrones Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection. Aged for 15 years and presented in a metallic gold cannister, this rare Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky pays tribute to the three-eyed raven and the fate of Westeros, whose long-held Seven Kingdoms ultimately became six at the conclusion of the show’s climactic battle for the Iron Throne. The Six Kingdoms packaging pays homage to the last Greenseer, whose ability to see beyond the constraints of time and unravel the intricate stories that held the tapestry of Westeros together proved to be his ultimate power. Distilled exactly 2.81 times in Mortlach’s signature method and finished in ex-Bourbon barrels, this limited edition single malt Scotch whisky opens with red apple and notes of warming spice before leading into hints of toffee apple, wood spice and ripe cranberry. Layers of delicious fruit aromas are met with warm hints of cinnamon and woodiness, followed by lingering vanilla, spice and dark chocolate. To fully experience this single malt’s fresh fruit character and soft aromas, serve with a splash of water. Please drink responsibly.