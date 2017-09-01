Dalwhinnie – Game of Thrones Winter's Frost Single Malt Scotch

750 ml From $ 26.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

In the vast cold expanse of the northern lands of Westeros, the lords of House Stark ruled as King in the North for generations. Stoic, noble and pragmatic, House Stark swore allegiance to the Targaryen crown and kept faith for nearly 300 years and to House Baratheon when the Targaryens fell. However, overly noble stoics can be vulnerable and the Stark words heard often in the halls of Winterfell ring true. Winter is coming. The Stark's resiliency, strength and ability to thrive under the most intense situations are greatly shaped by Winterfell's frigid temperatures. Like House Stark, Dalwhinnie is made in one of the highest and coldest distilleries in Scotland, and its extreme conditions are responsible for shaping its signature honeyed sweetness and spicy warmth. Naturally, it's best served chilled or over ice. Please drink responsibly.