Cragganmore Distiller's Edition – 2005 Speyside Single Malt Scotch

Luxuriate in the sophisticated character of Cragganmore Distillers Edition 2020 Bottling Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double-matured in ex-bodega Port cask wood for succulence and rounded depth of flavor, this twelve-year-old Scotch offers a complex, astonishingly fragrant aroma of malt and fruit. Firm and sweet, this limited edition special release is intriguingly layered with notes of malt and oak alongside subtle smoky undertones. The finish is dry with fine expressions of oakiness from vanilla and cocoa. Simply serve in a traditional whisky glass, neat or with a little water. Cragganmore takes its name from the mountain in whose shadow the distillery sits. This is a whisky with many high peaks and hidden valleys of flavor. Founded by Speyside legend Big John Smith, Cragganmore was created using a pioneering flat-top pot still design to create the sweetest, most complex of malt whiskies. Please drink responsibly.