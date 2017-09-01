Cragganmore – 12 Year Speyside Single Malt Scotch

Taste the character and craft in every drop of Cragganmore 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Made with malted barley, the combination of sweet floral fragrances and vanilla proceeds into the strong taste of sandalwood and sweet wood smoke for a long, malt-driven finish. Cragganmore Scotch can count barley and Scotland’s fastest flowing river as two of its natural influences in the creation of its definitive and award-winning medium weight malt. Serve on the rocks in a tumbler or tulip glass to concentrate its flavor. Cragganmore takes its name from the mountain in whose shadow the distillery sits. This is a whisky with many high peaks and hidden valleys of flavor. Founded by Speyside legend Big John Smith, Cragganmore was created using a pioneering flat-top pot still design to create the sweetest, most complex of malt whiskies. Please drink responsibly.