J and B – Rare Blended Scotch

Sip the smooth and complex flavor of J&B Rare Blended Scotch Whisky. At the heart of J&B Rare are malt whiskies from Speyside, a region recognized as the superior area in Scotland for making single malt whisky. With a fruity, fresh quality to its taste, this is what also gives J&B its light color. Added to that are some of the finest grain whiskies Scotland has to offer, helping reveal the individual flavors of the various malts and the smooth character of J&B Rare. Perfect on its own or in a cocktail, mix with cola and pour over ice for a classic drink. This spirit brings together 42 single malt and grain whiskies and carefully blends them to create a subtle, smooth and complex flavor. It’s this delicate balance that gives J&B Rare its distinctive character. Please drink responsibly.