Johnnie Walker – Moments to Share 12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch Gift Set with Voice Recorder

750 ml From $ 108.99

Give a gift that holds a personal touch with Johnnie Walker Moments to Share. Record a ten-second message and it will play for your friend or loved one upon the box's opening. Featuring Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky and mini bottles of Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label, this gift set offers a true Johnnie Walker tasting experience. Simply serve neat or mix with cola or soda for a classic, refreshing-tasting cocktail. Please drink responsibly.