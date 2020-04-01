Johnnie Walker – Black Label 12 Year Scotch

375 ml From $ 25.99

750 ml From $ 31.99

1 L From $ 51.99

1.75 L From $ 63.99

The tophat. The coattails. The walking cane. A true icon. Blended with whiskies aged for a minimum of 12 years, there’s a reason the name Johnnie Walker makes scotch lovers’ mouths water a little. Rich tropical fruits and a sweet hint of vanilla on the nose, with big oak and creamy toffee flavors on the palate. Smooth, warm, smoky, and—let’s be honest—pretty damn sexy.