John Walker and Sons – King George V Blended Scotch

Indulge all of your senses with a smooth glass of John Walker & Sons King George V Blended Scotch Whisky. An opulent blend of the finest whiskies from century-old distilleries, this luxury whisky commemorates the Royal Warrant that King George V granted to John Walker & Sons in 1934. Hints of roasted nuts mingle with smooth dark chocolate in a kaleidoscope of flavors and aromas, gracing this regal flint glass decanter that echoes the iconic slanted Johnnie Walker label. The imposing, sweet smokiness combines elegantly with suggestions of honey and citrus orange to accompany each bottle with a certificate of authenticity and unique serial number. Simply sip it neat with chilled water on the side for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Please drink responsibly.